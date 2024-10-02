Here's how Mahatma Gandhi made it to the Indian currency notes

Government of India - Rupee One; Rupees Ten - King's Portrait.
When India was going through economic hardships in the early 1960s, denominations as high as Rs 10,000 notes were stopped, and even the size of the notes were reduced in 1967 as a cost-cutting measure.
It was only in 1969 that the first Indian currency with Mahatma Gandhi's image on it was released. The Father of the Nation found himself on a Rs-100 note.
The first Indian currency with the image of Mahatma Gandhi.
Gandhi's face appeared for the first time on Rs 500 notes during the Rajiv Gandhi administration. In the middle of the 1990s, the central bank issued a series of notes featuring the face of the Mahatma, which came to be known as the 'Mahatma Gandhi series'.
Here is the first note to have the image of Gandhi that is being used on Indian currency to this day:
Regarding this series, the RBI says, "With the advancement of reprographic techniques, traditional security features were deemed inadequate. It was necessary to introduce new features and a new 'Mahatma Gandhi Series' was introduced in 1996. A changed watermark, windowed security thread, latent image and intaglio features for the visually handicapped are amongst the new features."
Published 02 October 2024, 11:28 IST