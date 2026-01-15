Menu
High-level panel formed to examine digital arrest issues: MHA tells Supreme Court

Digital arrest is a growing form of cybercrime in which fraudsters pose as law enforcement, court officials or personnel from government agencies to intimidate victims through audio and video calls.
Last Updated : 15 January 2026, 15:53 IST
Published 15 January 2026, 15:53 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtMHA

