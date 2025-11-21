Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiahimachal pradesh

One injury made him lose his memory at 16; decades later, another jolt to the head brought him home

With no memory of his past, Rikhi moved to Mumbai, survived by doing small jobs and settled in Maharashtra's Nanded after he started working in a college.
Last Updated : 21 November 2025, 13:49 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 November 2025, 13:49 IST
India NewsHimachalMemory Loss

Follow us on :

Follow Us