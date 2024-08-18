Ban on fishing lifted in Himachal Pradesh

Bilaspur (HP): Fishermen have started their routine activities on a large scale in the state's rivers from Friday after the ban on fishing was lifted, a spokesman of the Department of Fisheries said on Sunday.

Over 20,000 people are engaged in fishing in the reservoirs, rivers and streams of Himachal Pradesh and their tributaries.

At present, more than 6,000 fishermen are engaged in fishing activities in the five reservoirs of the state, namely Gobind Sagar, Pong Dam, Chamera, Koldam and Ranjit Sagar, with an area of 43,785 hectares.