<p>Bengaluru: A three-year-old child in Subhash Nagar, Nelamangala, survived after a speeding car ran him over on Sunday evening.</p>.<p>The near-fatal incident was captured on CCTV and led to the driver’s arrest for reckless negligence, police said.</p>.Pedestrian killed by speeding car near Bengaluru's Devanahalli; driver arrested for negligence.<p>The boy, Dakshit, was playing on the residential road when a Maruti Ertiga (KA 52 N 0460) approached a bend at high speed. The driver, Kishore, failed to control the vehicle and it ran over the child.</p>.<p>Police said the child’s screams drew residents out of their homes. They rushed him to a private hospital, where he is undergoing treatment for serious injuries to his head, face and back. Officers said he survived despite the severity of the impact.</p>.<p>CCTV footage shows the driver operating the car in a reckless manner within the residential lane.</p>.<p>Nelamangala traffic police have registered a case and arrested Kishore.</p>