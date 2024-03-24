BJP's greed for power, orchestration of members' rebellion stands exposed: Himachal Congress

The six former Congress MLAs — Sudhir Sharma (Dharamshala), Ravi Thakur (Lahaul and Spiti), Rajinder Rana (Sujanpur), Inder Dutt Lakhanpal (Barsar), Chetanya Sharma (Gagret), and Devinder Kumar Bhutto (Kutlehar) – were disqualified by the speaker for defying a whip to be present in the house and vote in favour of the government during the cut motions and passing of the financial bill (budget).