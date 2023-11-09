Drug deaths: NIT-Hamirpur takes action against 24 students

Hamirpur, Himachal Pradesh: NIT-Hamirpur has taken disciplinary action against 24 of its students in connection with several infractions, even related to drug use, an official of the institution said.

The action comes following death of a first year MTech student of National Institute of Technology-Hamirpur allegedly due to drug overdose on October 23.

NIT Hamirpur Director Professor HM Suryavanshi confirmed that action has been taken against 24 students of the institute as they have "defamed" the institute.

A spokesperson of the institute said NIT has expelled two BTech students for two semesters over disciplinary issues.

On their return, both students would not get hostel facilities for one year, the person said.