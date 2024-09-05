Himachal Assembly amends law to curb illicit liquor trade, adds stringent penalties

Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh Assembly on Thursday passed a Bill that imposes stringent provisions against illicit liquor trade, including severe punishment for involving minors in illegal activities.

All offences of illicit liquor manufacturing, trafficking and consumption under the Himachal Pradesh Excise (Amendment) Bill, 2024 would be cognisable and properties acquired by illegal means would be confiscated.

During a discussion on the Bill in the legislative assembly, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that besides provisions to regulate manufacture, sale and transportation of liquor, making penal provision more stringent and streamlining its enforcement was imperative.