Himachal crisis: Congress rebel Rajinder Rana poses bunch of questions to CM Sukhu

Hamirpur/Shimla: Disqualified Congress MLA Rajinder Rana on Tuesday posed a bunch of questions to Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu as a war of attrition continued in the state.

The hill state plunged into a political crisis after nine MLAs, including six Congress rebels and three independents, voted in favour of the BJP candidate in the recent Rajya Sabha polls.

Attacking the chief minister, Rana said he (CM Sukhu) is making "false" announcements even as the state is facing a financial crisis.

"The public wants to know the arithmetic of how these announcements would be fulfilled," Rana asked the CM in a Facebook post.

"Would you tell the people why an army of more than 20 OSDs (officer on special duty) and advisors have been appointed when the state is passing through economic crises," he said and added that so many advisors have not been appointed even in the big states like Uttar Pradesh.