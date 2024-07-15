Himachal Pradesh: 44 people stranded near Kunzum Pass rescued

Intermittent rains have lashed some parts of the state since Sunday evening, with the highest rain recorded in Sundernagar at 36.8 mm, followed by Mandi at 16.6 mm, Pandoh at 12 mm, Poanta Sahib at 8.2 mm, Karsog at 8.1 mm, Gohar at 7 mm, Baggi at 5.7 mm, Slapper at 4.5 mm, Solan at 4.4 mm and Kufri at 4 mm.