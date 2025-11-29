<p>In an interview with <em>DH</em>’s <strong>Sumit Pande</strong>, Maharashtra Chief Minister <strong>Devendra Fadnavis</strong> outlines the priorities of the Mahayuti government and the way forward.</p> .<p><strong>You were handed a massive mandate, which comes with responsibilities. What have been the major challenges in the last 12 months?</strong></p><p> We have a coalition government. It may be seen from the outside that keeping everyone on board and running the government in a smooth manner is a challenge, but our partners are happy. We are successfully running the government, without any hindrances or complaints, unlike the previous government by opposition parties, which was riddled with corruption and scams.</p> .Mahayuti: The Triopoly’s first tightrope year in Maharashtra.<p> On the law-and-order front, we have dealt strictly with anti-social elements. Our operation against the Maoist groups in affected areas is successfully going on, even as we have welcomed those who have shunned violence and surrendered. We have a clear policy now to rehabilitate the Maoists who are ready to lay down their arms. We hope to wipe out the Maoist problem very soon.</p> .<p><strong>How do you respond to allegations about even men getting the benefits of the </strong><em><strong>Ladki Bahin Yojana</strong></em><strong>?</strong></p> <p>When a new scheme of this scale starts, some leakages in the initial phase of implementation do happen. But we are quick to learn from our experiences and rectify any loopholes we notice, immediately. A system of periodic audit and review is in place. We are committed to ensuring that not a single woman beneficiary is left out.</p> <p> <strong>Vijayawada, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru are competing to emerge as hubs for global capability centres and tech startups. How is Maharashtra placed?</strong></p><p> Maharashtra is one of India’s favourite destinations for GCCs, tech investments, and startups – driven by Mumbai, Pune, and Navi Mumbai. Maharashtra enjoys structural advantages like financial capital status, global connectivity, diversified talent base, and deep enterprise demand that are difficult to replicate. Mumbai is home to Fortune 500 GCCs, top banks, fintech, capital markets, insurance and media headquarters. Pune has emerged as India’s top ER&D plus automotive manufacturing-tech hub, competing with cities like Hyderabad and Bengaluru. Navi Mumbai is fast becoming a deep-tech and data centre capital.</p><p> So, yes, the competition is increasing, but Maharashtra is not losing ground. We are committed to ensuring faster policy implementation and lower commercial costs.</p> .<p><strong>Shiv Sena (UBT) has alleged that Maharashtra, the industrial powerhouse of India, is losing investments to Gujarat. How do you respond?</strong></p> <p>What do I say about these unfounded and politically motivated allegations? The facts are there for everyone to see. Maharashtra has received 40% of the total foreign direct investment in 2024-25. Out of the total FDI of Rs 4,21,929 crore coming into the country in 2024-25, Rs 1,64,875 crore came to Maharashtra. This amounts to 40% of the total FDI received. This is 32% more than the FDI received by the state in the previous financial year. Maharashtra is clearly leading in FDI inflows, with other states like Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat trailing behind us. Let’s not get distracted by the Opposition’s rhetoric and petty politics.</p> .<p><strong>What have been the working relations with Eknath Shinde?</strong></p> <p>We enjoy good relations with all our partners, including Eknath Shinde <em>ji</em>. We have been successfully running the government together with a shared vision of a strong, vibrant and developed Maharashtra</p> <p><strong>The Maoists have sought more time to lay down arms. Will you concede?</strong></p><p> As I said earlier, the existing surrender policy is clear and open to all Maoists. The government is willing to ensure safety and protection for those who are ready to lay down their arms, but security operations will not cease. The anti-Maoist operations are part of a broader government deadline to end Left-Wing Extremism by March 31, 2026. We will work under that framework.</p> .<p><strong>Was the recent controversy over alleged Pune land allocation to a company linked to the son of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar avoidable?</strong></p> <p>As soon as this issue came to my notice, I ordered an enquiry. This is a serious matter, and I discussed it with Ajit Pawar <em>ji</em>. A thorough enquiry will be conducted, and the law will take its own course. I can only assure you that we have a zero-tolerance policy for corruption.</p> .<p><strong>Do you see a larger role for yourself in public life outside Maharashtra?</strong></p> <p>I have said this before. I am here to stay in Maharashtra. I have been given a responsibility, which I wish to fulfil with the best of my sincerity and ability.</p>