Water scarcity in Himachal, no leave for Jal Shakti employees

Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh government has ordered that Jal Shakti Vibhag officials won't be granted any leave as the state is suffering from water scarcity, a spokesperson said on Tuesday.

The officials have been directed to remain present at their respective places of posting. In case, any officer or official has already proceeded on leave, they will be directed to report back to their respective place of posting, the spokesperson said.

All the engineers-in-chief, chief engineers and superintending engineers of the Jal Shakti Vibhag have been instructed to sort out the issue relating to shortage of drinking water in the state.