'Hindus outraged': PIL in Supreme Court seeks SIT probe into Tirupati laddu row

New Delhi: A public interest litigation (PIL) matter has been filed in the Supreme Court, seeking a probe by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) into the alleged use of animal fat in Tirupati laddus.

The petition filed by Surjit Singh Yadav, a farmer and the president of the Hindu Sena, has contended that the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), by serving "laddu prasadam" prepared using animal fat instead of ghee to devotees at the Sri Venkatswara Swamy temple, has ridiculed the Hindu religion and outraged the sentiments of Hindus.

The plea has said the allegation of using animal fat in preparing the "laddu prasadam" at the Sri Venkatswara Swamy temple has shaken the conscience of the Hindu community and outraged the religious feelings and sentiments of its members.