'His passion for India's development admirable': PM Modi upon meeting Deve Gowda

<p>New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday praised former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda and said his passion for India’s development is admirable.</p><p>The JD (S) top leader met Modi at the Parliament House office and held discussion. The meeting lasted for 20 minutes, sources said.</p><p>“Had an excellent meeting with Shri HD Deve Gowda Ji. His insights on key issues are noteworthy. Equally admirable is his passion for India’s development,” The Prime Minister posted on X.</p>.<p>Gowda's meeting with Modi happened after his son Steel Minister H D Kumaraswamy meeting with newly appointed BJP National President Nitin Nabin here a couple of days ago.</p><p>Kumaraswamy already made it clear that his party JD (S) will continue its alliance with BJP to fight against Congress in the upcoming Greater Bengaluru Authority, Taluk and Zilla Panchayat polls in Karnataka.</p><p>The meeting between Modi and Gowda also assumed significance, in the backdrop of Kumaraswamy acknowledging public support for his potential candidacy as Chief Minister in 2028.</p><p>Kumaraswamy, organised a massive rally in their native Hassan recently and gave a call for the people of the state to overthrow the Congress-led government in the next Assembly election.</p><p>However, he emphasised that his priority is to guide the state in the right direction. He noted that he has already served as Chief Minister twice.</p>