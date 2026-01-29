<p>Mysuru: The Department of Journalism, Maharani’s Women’s Arts College, and the Khadri Shamanna Memorial Trust, Melukote, have jointly organised the birth centenary celebrations of freedom fighter and renowned journalist Khadri Shamanna, at the college auditorium on JLB Road, in Mysuru, at 10.30 am, on Saturday (January 31).</p><p>Former pro-vice chancellor of Central University (Silchar, Assam) K V Nagaraj, will inaugurate the event, while journalist Ashwini Sripad will deliver a special lecture on ‘Media from the perspective of women journalists’.</p>.Kerala High Court discharges man who told 'go away and die' to woman who died by suicide.<p>Principal of Maharani’s Women’s Arts College M S Anita will preside over the function, while journalist Kudli Gururaj, trust president H R Sreesha, secretary Smitha Venkatesh, HoD of Journalism department Ashwini, guest lecturers Kumaraswamy, M Dileep Kumar, Rashmi, and Manager K Venkatesh will be present, according to a press release from the trust.</p>