Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakamysuru

Khadri Shamanna birth centenary to be celebrated at Maharani’s College on January 31

Journalist Ashwini Sripad will deliver a special lecture on ‘Media from the perspective of women journalists’.
Last Updated : 29 January 2026, 17:52 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 January 2026, 17:52 IST
Karnataka NewsMaharani's College

Follow us on :

Follow Us