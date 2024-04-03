'His weight is constant at 65 Kg': Tihar Jail counters AAP's claims on Arvind Kejriwal's 'declining' health

Hours after Delhi minister Atishi claimed that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been rapidly losing weight since his arrest on March 21, the Tihar Jail authorities issued a statement countering the claim and asserting that his weight is "constant at 65 Kg".
"On arrival on 01.04.2024, Arvind Kejriwal was examined by two Doctors and all vitals were normal. Also, his weight is constant at 65 Kg, since arrival to jail and till date. Home-cooked food is being provided as per Court order. His vital statistics is normal," the jail authorities were quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
Earlier in the day, Atishi accused the BJP of putting his health at risk by keeping him in jail.
"Arvind Kejriwal ji is a severe diabetic. Despite health issues, he remained engaged 24 hours a day in the service of the country. Since his arrest, Kejriwal's weight has decreased by 4.5 kg. This is very worrying. The BJP is putting his health at risk by putting him in jail," she alleged in a post on X in Hindi.
