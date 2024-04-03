'His weight is constant at 65 Kg': Tihar Jail counters AAP's claims on Arvind Kejriwal's 'declining' health

Hours after Delhi minister Atishi claimed that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been rapidly losing weight since his arrest on March 21, the Tihar Jail authorities issued a statement countering the claim and asserting that his weight is "constant at 65 Kg".

"On arrival on 01.04.2024, Arvind Kejriwal was examined by two Doctors and all vitals were normal. Also, his weight is constant at 65 Kg, since arrival to jail and till date. Home-cooked food is being provided as per Court order. His vital statistics is normal," the jail authorities were quoted as saying by news agency ANI.