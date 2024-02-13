JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

IAF trainer aircraft crashes in Bengal; pilots eject safely

A court of inquiry has been instituted to find out the cause of the accident.
Last Updated 13 February 2024, 14:26 IST

Follow Us

Kolkata: A Hawk trainer aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed at Kalaikunda in West Bengal's Paschim Medinipur district during a training sortie on Tuesday, a Defence official said.

Both the pilots ejected safely, he said.

The plane crashed in civilian area near the Kalaikunda Air Force Station between 4 pm and 5 pm while returning from the training sortie.

The official said there was no loss of life or damage to civilian property in the accident.

The plane had taken off from Air Force Station Kalaikunda, which is mainly used as a training base.

A court of inquiry has been instituted to find out the cause of the accident.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 13 February 2024, 14:26 IST)
India NewsWest BengalIAFIndian Air Force

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT