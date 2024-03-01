IED blast in Bengaluru's Rameshwaram cafe; 9 Injured

Nine people were injured in a blast at Rameshwaram Cafe in Whitefield’s Brookefield area at 1.05 pm on Friday.
Police said an IED was found at the blast site.
Staffs and customers run as the blast shakes up Rameswaram Cafe after a blast, in Bengaluru.
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah also confirmed that the explosion was caused by an IED.
Among the injured, one woman (46) and two men have been taken to Brookefield Multi-specialty Hospital.
Three of the injured persons have been identified as Faruq Hussain (19), Deepanshu Kumar (23), Swarnamba Narayanappa (45).
Fire fighters at the Rameshwaram Cafe, in Bengaluru.
(Published 01 March 2024, 14:34 IST)