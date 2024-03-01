JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

IED blast in Bengaluru's Rameshwaram cafe; 9 Injured

Nine people were injured in an IED blast at Bengaluru's popular eatery Rameshwaram Cafe at 1.05 pm on Friday. Police and fire brigade rushed to the spot and were seen analysing the aftereffects of the explosion.
Last Updated 01 March 2024, 14:34 IST

Follow Us

Nine people were injured in a blast at Rameshwaram Cafe in Whitefield’s Brookefield area at 1.05 pm on Friday.

Nine people were injured in a blast at Rameshwaram Cafe in Whitefield’s Brookefield area at 1.05 pm on Friday.

Credit: DH Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
Police said an IED was found at the blast site.

Police said an IED was found at the blast site.

Credit: DH Photo

Staffs and customers run as the blast shakes up Rameswaram Cafe after a blast, in Bengaluru.

Staffs and customers run as the blast shakes up Rameswaram Cafe after a blast, in Bengaluru.

Credit: PTI

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah also confirmed that the explosion was caused by an IED.

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah also confirmed that the explosion was caused by an IED.

Credit: DH Photo

Among the injured, one woman (46) and two men have been taken to Brookefield Multi-specialty Hospital.

Among the injured, one woman (46) and two men have been taken to Brookefield Multi-specialty Hospital.

Credit: PTI

Three of the injured persons have been identified as Faruq Hussain (19), Deepanshu Kumar (23), Swarnamba Narayanappa (45).

Three of the injured persons have been identified as Faruq Hussain (19), Deepanshu Kumar (23), Swarnamba Narayanappa (45).

Credit: PTI

Fire fighters at the Rameshwaram Cafe, in Bengaluru.

Fire fighters at the Rameshwaram Cafe, in Bengaluru.

Credit: PTI

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 01 March 2024, 14:34 IST)
India NewsKarnataka NewsBengaluru newsKarnataka

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT