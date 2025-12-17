Menu
Supreme Court seeks Centre, Bar’s suggestions to prevent repeat of incidents like shoe-hurl, frame media SOP

The court waived off the procedural formality of issuing a notice to the Centre and said that the issue was non-adversarial in nature and hence, a common suggestion may be submitted.
Last Updated : 17 December 2025, 14:36 IST
Published 17 December 2025, 14:36 IST
