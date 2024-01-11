IITs decides to bar highest annual packages in placement reports, this is why

The Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) are on the way to knock out highest annual packages in their placement reports, confirmed IIT Dhanbad Professor Debjani Mitra, chairperson of AIPC, as per The Indian Express.
All IITs Placement Committee (AIPC) held a meeting a day after the announcement, which included IIT Bombay placement report, published last week claiming 85 offers crossing an annual package of Rs 1 crore, The Indian Express reported.
IIT-Kharagpur also disclosed packages 20 students offered packages of Rs 80 lakh and above in the first phase of placement.
IIT-Bombay in its report on Wednesday, announced the first phase of placements (concluded on December 20) had 1,340 offers in total, out of which 85 offers of annual salary packages surpassed Rs 1 crore. They then issued a corrigendum while citing a 'technical error', revised the number of Rs 1 crore-plus offers in the first phase of placement to 22.
The report sparked criticism and led to AIPC discussions concerning the impact of disclosure of highest salary figures on students, high expectations among students and parents.
Reportedly, the IITs are expected to agree on common guidelines for placement reports. in the next meeting in February.
Faculty advisor to IIT-Bombay’s placement committee, Sameer Jadhav, told The Indian Express that he agreed with the general sentiment against disclosure of top salary packages, "this is very personal information that should stay between the candidate and the employer," he said.