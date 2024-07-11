In a first, judge from Manipur recommended for elevation to Supreme Court

New Delhi: For first time, the Supreme Court could have a judge from Manipur as the Collegium on Thursday recommended the name of Justice N Kotiswar Singh for elevation.

It also approved the name of Justice R Mahadevan, acting chief justice of the Madras High Court, who belonged to a backward community, for elevation as a judge of the Supreme Court.

Justice Singh, who hailed from Manipur, is at present the Chief Justice of the High Court for Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh while Justice Mahadevan belonged to the Madras High Court.

The decisions by the Collegium came as two vacancies were created due to retirement of SC judges Justice Aniruddha Bose on April 10, 2024 and Justice A S Bopanna on May 19, 2024.

The Collegium is headed by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud and also comprised four senior most judges namely Justices Sanjiv Khanna, B R Gavai, Surya Kant and Hrishikesh Roy.