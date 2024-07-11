In a first, judge from Manipur recommended for elevation to Supreme Court

New Delhi: For first time, the Supreme Court could have a judge from Manipur as the Collegium on Thursday recommended the name of Justice N Kotiswar Singh for elevation.
It also approved the name of Justice R Mahadevan, acting chief justice of the Madras High Court, who belonged to a backward community, for elevation as a judge of the Supreme Court.
Justice Singh, who hailed from Manipur, is at present the Chief Justice of the High Court for Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh while Justice Mahadevan belonged to the Madras High Court.
The decisions by the Collegium came as two vacancies were created due to retirement of SC judges Justice Aniruddha Bose on April 10, 2024 and Justice A S Bopanna on May 19, 2024.
The Collegium is headed by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud and also comprised four senior most judges namely Justices Sanjiv Khanna, B R Gavai, Surya Kant and Hrishikesh Roy.
As per the procedure, their appointment would be finalised after approval of the Union government.
In its statement, the Collegium said appointment of Singh as a judge of the Supreme Court will provide representation to the North-East.
"In particular, he will be the firstjudge from the State of Manipur to be appointed as a judge of the Supreme Court," it said.
The Collegium said Singh has an impeccable record, both in judicial capacity and in terms of the work rendered by him on the administrative side, as the Chief Justice of the High Court for Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.
"Considering the candidature of Justice Singh in terms of his judicial performance, administrative acumen, integrity and merit, the Collegium is of the view that he is eminently suitable for being appointed as a Judge of the Supreme Court," it said.
With regard to Justice Mahadevan, the Collegium noted he belonged to a backward community from Tamil Nadu. "His appointment will bring diversity to the bench," it said.
The Collegium also pointed out Justice Mahadevan ranked third in the order of presently serving judges of the Madras High Court including the judges who have been posted as Chief Justices outside the Madras High Court.
"At this stage, the Collegium has given precedence to the candidature of Justice Mahadevan in order to give representation to the backward community," it stressed.
Published 11 July 2024, 15:36 IST