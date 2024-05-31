In Pics | PM Modi meditates at Vivekananda Rock Memorial in Kanyakumari

Prime Minister Modi is on a spiritual visit to Kanyakumari, where he is meditating at the Dhyan Mandapam. This sacred site is believed to be where the revered Hindu philosopher Swami Vivekananda experienced a divine vision of 'Bharat Mata'. Modi will continue his meditation until June 1.