In Pics | PM Modi meditates at Vivekananda Rock Memorial in Kanyakumari

Prime Minister Narendra Modi began his meditation at the iconic Vivekananda Rock Memorial in Kanyakumari on May 31.
PM Modi started the meditation following the culmination of the Lok Sabha poll campaigns on May 30.
As part of his meditation exercise, PM Modi also performed 'Surya Arghya' during sunrise.
Modi also walked around the mandapam with japa mala in his hands.
PM Modi wore a saffron shirt, shawl and dhoti for the meditation.
Published 31 May 2024, 09:14 IST