In Pics | PM Modi meditates at Vivekananda Rock Memorial in Kanyakumari

Prime Minister Modi is on a spiritual visit to Kanyakumari, where he is meditating at the Dhyan Mandapam. This sacred site is believed to be where the revered Hindu philosopher Swami Vivekananda experienced a divine vision of 'Bharat Mata'. Modi will continue his meditation until June 1.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 31 May 2024, 09:14 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi began his meditation at the iconic Vivekananda Rock Memorial in Kanyakumari on May 31.

Credit: PTI

PM Modi started the meditation following the culmination of the Lok Sabha poll campaigns on May 30.

Credit: PTI

As part of his meditation exercise, PM Modi also performed 'Surya Arghya' during sunrise.

Credit: PTI

Modi also walked around the mandapam with japa mala in his hands.

Credit: PTI

PM Modi wore a saffron shirt, shawl and dhoti for the meditation.

Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a visit to the Vivekananda Rock Memorial in Kanyakumari.

Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi meditates at the Vivekananda Rock Memorial in Kanyakumari.

Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi walks around the Vivekananda Rock Memorial in Kanyakumari.

Credit: PTI

Published 31 May 2024, 09:14 IST
