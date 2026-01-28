<p>Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar died in a tragic plane crash near his constituency, Baramati, in Maharashtra on January 28, 2026. Pawar was travelling to Baramati from Mumbai to address public meetings as part of the campaign for the February 5 zilla parishad elections in the state.</p>.<p>Former Chief Minister of Gujarat Vijay Rupani was one of the 241 victims of Air India Flight 171, which crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport on June 12, 2025.</p>.<p>Former Union Minister of Rural Development of India, Gopinath Munde, died in a road accident in Delhi in 2014.</p>.<p>YS Rajasekhara Reddy's Bell 430 chopper crashed in a forest while heading to the Chittoor district in Andhra Pradesh in 2009. It took 27 hours for his body to be located after the helicopter disappeared.</p>.<p>Dorjee Khandu, the Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, and four others were killed on April 30, 2011, when their helicopter went down in West Kameng district, en route from Tawang to Itanagar.</p>.<p>Sanjay Gandhi, the younger son of Indira Gandhi, was killed in 1980 when the glider he was flying crashed after departing from Safdarjung Airport in Delhi.</p>.<p>Giani Zail Singh was killed in a road accident in Ropar district, Punjab, in November 1994.</p>.<p>Senior Congress leader Rajesh Pilot lost his life in a road accident near Dausa while travelling back to Jaipur.</p>.<p>Madhavrao Scindia, a senior Congress leader, died in a Cessna crash in 2001 while flying to Kanpur for a rally.</p>.<p>OP Jindal, former Haryana's power minister and a major industrial figure, along with state agriculture minister Surendra Singh, died in 2005 when their helicopter went down near Saharanpur after experiencing a technical issue.</p>.<p>In 2002, GMC Balayogi, the Speaker of the Lok Sabha and leader of the Telugu Desam Party, tragically lost his life in a helicopter crash in Andhra Pradesh.</p>