<p>Bengaluru: Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav emphasised the significance of his party's performance in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, stating that "the party that wins the parliamentary polls in UP, wins the state elections too."</p>.<p>"Every election is different. If we look at Karnataka, Congress was number one in the Assembly elections, but in the Parliamentary elections the result was different. In UP, the parliament election was different. The results are different in Assembly and parliamentary polls. But in UP, whichever party wins Parliament, wins Assembly too. This has been the record for many years now," Akhilesh said during a media interaction on the occasion of a programme Vision India: Plan, Development and Ascent, in Bengaluru.</p>.<p>Akhilesh was referring to the Indian National Democratic Inclusive Alliance (INDIA)'s strong performance in UP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, where it won 43 seats (37 for SP and 06 for Congress) out of a possible 80. The Assembly polls in UP are due in 2027.</p>.<p>The former UP chief minister noted that the SP had registered such a performance despite the "double engine" government of the BJP.</p>.<p>Akhilesh pointed out that the Election Commission is an institution and their responsibility is to ensure a fair election in the country. </p>