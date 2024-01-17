Centre cancels foreign funding license of top policy think tank

The interior ministry informed the court last week that the license was canceled on January 10.

CPR, a not-for-profit organisation which conducts research on a range of policy issues in India, said it was in "complete compliance" with the law and will seek remedy in every way possible.

"The basis of this decision is incomprehensible and disproportionate, and some of the reasons given challenge the very basis of the functioning of a research institution," CPR chief Yamini Aiyar said in a statement.