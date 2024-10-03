Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

India discusses with US investment opportunities in planned industrial cities

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo held discussions in Washington DC.
PTI
Last Updated : 03 October 2024, 17:21 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 October 2024, 17:21 IST
India NewsWorld newsUnited StatesPiyush Goyal

Follow us on :

Follow Us