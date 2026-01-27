Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

India-EU 'mother of all deals' | What gets cheaper and what has been left out

Here is a quick look at what is gonna become cheaper and what is going to burn your wallet once the deal is through.
Last Updated : 27 January 2026, 14:50 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments

Tariffs on automobiles 

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Food/beverages to cost less?

Processed foods

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Boost for medical sector

Oil to cost less

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Sensitive sectors left out

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 January 2026, 14:50 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsIndiaEuropean UnionFree Trade Agreements

Follow us on :

Follow Us