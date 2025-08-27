Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

India, Kuwait discuss avenues to further deepen strategic partnership in trade, defence, energy

The seventh round of Foreign Office Consultations between India and Kuwait was held in Delhi.
Last Updated : 26 August 2025, 19:27 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 August 2025, 19:27 IST
India NewsKuwait

Follow us on :

Follow Us