<p>New Delhi: Commerce and Industry Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/piyush-goyal">Piyush Goyal</a> said on Tuesday that India is negotiating a bilateral trade agreement (BTA) with the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/united-states'">United States</a>.</p><p>"We are in dialogue with the US for a BTA," he said here at an industry chamber event on sustainability.</p>.Trump says India has offered zero tariffs on imports from US.<p>India and the US have been negotiating the pact since March. So far, five rounds of talks have been completed.</p><p>After a 50 per cent duty was imposed from August 27, the US team has deferred its visit to India for the next round of talks, which was scheduled from August 25.</p><p>So far, no new dates have been finalised for the sixth round of negotiations.</p>