MSc student dies by suicide after sexual exploitation in Karnataka's Ramanagara

<p>A 22-year-old MSc student died by suicide after allegedly being cheated and exploited by a youth who gained her trust.</p>.<p>The incident took place at Vibhuthikere village in Ramanagara on Sunday.</p>.<p>The deceased has been identified as Varshini A, who was pursuing her MSc at a private college in Mysuru.</p>.Bengaluru resident cheated of Rs 1.15 lakh by man posing as BBMP official.<p>A senior police officer said the girl was found hanging at her home. She left behind a death note, naming Chitralinga alias Abhi, a youth from Kunigal in Tumakuru district.</p>.<p>According to the death note, Varshini met Abhi at a marriage ceremony. He allegedly sexually exploited her and used her private photos to blackmail her. He took money and jewellery from her and forced her to undergo an abortion.</p>.<p>Varshini’s mother Geetha filed a case with the Ramanagara rural police on Monday, and a case of abetment has been registered. Abhi has been absconding since the incident came to light.</p>