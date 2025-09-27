Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

India-Nepal: 'Roti-Beti' ties need a tech upgrade

The transition to a new Nepal, which can meet the minimum aspirations of Gen Z, is likely to face daunting challenges, and the roadmap for the future remains unclear. It is important not to romanticise the agitation.
Last Updated : 26 September 2025, 20:37 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
Atul K Thakur

Atul K Thakur

K V Rajan

K V Rajan

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 September 2025, 20:37 IST
India NewsWorld newsNepalSpecialsDH Spotlight

Follow us on :

Follow Us