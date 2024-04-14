JOIN US
Homeindia

LIVE
India Politics Live: BJP will release 'Sankalp Patra' for upcoming LS polls in presence of PM Modi today

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anand Dubey said that no one is feeling safe in Mumbai, Maharashtra after two unidentified men opened fire outside actor Salman Khan's residence in Bandra earlier this morning. Today the BJP will be releasing their 'Sankalp Patra' for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. Track all the latest political updates across the country, only with DH!
Last Updated 14 April 2024, 03:15 IST

Highlights
03:1514 Apr 2024

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrives at BJP Headquarters in Delhi

03:1314 Apr 2024

Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrives at BJP Headquarters in Delhi

03:1214 Apr 2024

DMK sitting MP Dayanidhi Maran conducts door-to-door campaign in Harbour Assembly constituency

03:0314 Apr 2024

Chandra Babu Naidu condemns attack on Andhra CM, demands impartial inquiry

03:0314 Apr 2024

'No one is feeling safe in Mumbai, Maharashtra,' says Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anand Dubey

(Published 14 April 2024, 03:03 IST)
