India Politics Live: AAP to launch Ram Rajya-themed Lok Sabha polls website to showcase party's work

Good morning, reader! With Lok Sabha elections around the corner, politicians are revving up their campaigns. In today's political updates, PM Modi is gearing up for action in Assam, meanwhile, Amit Shah, is heading to Madhya Pradesh. While on the other hand, AAP is to launch Ram Rajya-themed website. Check out an exclusive DH interview with VBA President Prakash Ambedkar and stick around with us to catch all the latest political updates from across the country.