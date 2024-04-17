India Politics Live: AAP to launch Ram Rajya-themed Lok Sabha polls website to showcase party's work
AAP to launch its Lok Sabha election campaign website
In an interview with DH, Prakash Ambedkar said 'I have doubts whether the Congress wants to take on the BJP head-on'
PM Modi to address rally in Nalbari, Assam; Amit Shah to hold roadshow in Chhindwara
Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav in Ghaziabad: BJP has only two motos - 'loot aur jhoot' said Yadav
Akhilesh Yadav takes a jibe at BJP on Bihar paper leak case.
Rahul Gandhi added that PM and his party doest talk about the real issues.
The Election Commission issued a notice to BRS President and Former Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao over his remarks against the Congress Party in Sircilla on April 5
Telangana: The Election Commission of India has issued a notice to BRS President and Former Telangana CM K. Chandrashekar Rao over his remarks against the Congress Party in Sircilla on April 5. The Commission has asked him to explain his stand regarding his comments by 11 am,… pic.twitter.com/lPEfF6KJ0C
This website will showcase party's works related to Ram Rajya, ANI reports.
Party supreme Arvind Kejriwal during the Ayodhya Ram temple consecration ceremony said, "Lord Ram's administration is considered 'Ram Rajya'. We are inspired by 'Ram Rajya' and try to run the government taking inspiration from it."
When asked about his alliance with the MVA comprising Congress, UBT and SP did not take shape even though he shares dias with I.N.D.I.A bloc leaders.