india

LIVE
India Politics Live: AAP to launch Ram Rajya-themed Lok Sabha polls website to showcase party's work

Good morning, reader! With Lok Sabha elections around the corner, politicians are revving up their campaigns. In today's political updates, PM Modi is gearing up for action in Assam, meanwhile, Amit Shah, is heading to Madhya Pradesh. While on the other hand, AAP is to launch Ram Rajya-themed website. Check out an exclusive DH interview with VBA President Prakash Ambedkar and stick around with us to catch all the latest political updates from across the country.
Last Updated 17 April 2024, 04:31 IST

Highlights
04:1117 Apr 2024

03:2217 Apr 2024

03:2217 Apr 2024

04:2817 Apr 2024

Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav in Ghaziabad: BJP has only two motos - 'loot aur jhoot' said Yadav

Akhilesh Yadav takes a jibe at BJP on Bihar paper leak case.

Rahul Gandhi added that PM and his party doest talk about the real issues.

04:2317 Apr 2024

The Election Commission issued a notice to BRS President and Former Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao over his remarks against the Congress Party in Sircilla on April 5

04:1117 Apr 2024

This website will showcase party's works related to Ram Rajya, ANI reports.

Party supreme Arvind Kejriwal during the Ayodhya Ram temple consecration ceremony said, "Lord Ram's administration is considered 'Ram Rajya'. We are inspired by 'Ram Rajya' and try to run the government taking inspiration from it."

03:2217 Apr 2024

When asked about his alliance with the MVA comprising Congress, UBT and SP did not take shape even though he shares dias with I.N.D.I.A bloc leaders.

Check out the full interview here.

Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi (VBA) President Prakash Ambedkar.

Credit: PTI Photo

03:2217 Apr 2024

ED arrested four JMM leaders - Antu Tirkey, Priyaranjan Sahay, real estate trader Vipin Singh, and Irshad in a land scam case

(Published 17 April 2024, 03:22 IST)
