India Political Updates: Chandrababu Naidu, Pawan Kalyan to attend NDA meeting in Delhi

Good Morning Readers! Results for 542 of 543 Lok Sabha constituencies have been declared; BJP wins 240 seats, Congress 99. In Maharashtra BJP, allies get 17 seats whereas Opposition combined bagged 30 of 48 seats. Maldivian President Muizzu congratulates PM Modi, BJP-led NDA on its success in 2024 general elections. Tamil Nadu CM and DMK chief M.K. Stalin arrived in Delhi ahead of the I.N.D.I.A. bloc meeting scheduled for later today. Track DH for all the latest political updates.
DH Web Desk
Highlights
03:2705 Jun 2024

Wayanad doesn't disappoint Rahul Gandhi; Will Congress scion choose Kerala seat over Rae Bareli

02:2805 Jun 2024

Maldivian President Muizzu congratulates PM Modi, BJP-led NDA on its success in 2024 general elections

02:2805 Jun 2024

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi to support all moves to ensure Modi doesn't become PM

04:2205 Jun 2024

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu & Jana Sena supremo Pawan Kalyan will be leaving to Delhi shortly to attend the scheduled NDA meeting

03:3705 Jun 2024

Tamil Nadu CM and DMK chief M.K. Stalin arrives in Delhi ahead of the I.N.D.I.A. bloc meeting scheduled for later today

03:3705 Jun 2024

Odisha BJP workers celebrate as party candidate from Kandhamal Lok Sabha seat Sukanta Kumar Panigarhi wins

03:3705 Jun 2024

MoS Home Nityanand Rai received the winning certificate from Ujiarpur Lok Sabha seat, at Samastipur in Bihar on 4th June. Rai won the seat by a margin of 60,102 votes

Credit: @ANI

03:3705 Jun 2024

"Narendra Modi has forfeited his right to form government": Chidambaram after LS poll results

Published 05 June 2024, 03:27 IST
