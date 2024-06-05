India Political Updates: Chandrababu Naidu, Pawan Kalyan to attend NDA meeting in Delhi

Good Morning Readers! Results for 542 of 543 Lok Sabha constituencies have been declared; BJP wins 240 seats, Congress 99. In Maharashtra BJP, allies get 17 seats whereas Opposition combined bagged 30 of 48 seats. Maldivian President Muizzu congratulates PM Modi, BJP-led NDA on its success in 2024 general elections. Tamil Nadu CM and DMK chief M.K. Stalin arrived in Delhi ahead of the I.N.D.I.A. bloc meeting scheduled for later today. Track DH for all the latest political updates.