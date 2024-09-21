India Politics Updates | Crimes against women have spiralled out of control under BJP's rule, says Rahul on Odisha incident

The Congress slammed the BJP on Friday over the alleged sexual assault on an Army officer's fiancee in police custody in Odisha, with Rahul Gandhi alleging that crimes against women have spiralled out of control under the saffron party's rule.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the incident, alleging that wherever the party is in power, it is working on the policy to turn police from "protectors to predators".

She questioned the "silence" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the women MPs of the ruling BJP on the issue.