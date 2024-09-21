India Politics Updates | Crimes against women have spiralled out of control under BJP's rule, says Rahul on Odisha incident

The Congress slammed the BJP on Friday over the alleged sexual assault on an Army officer's fiancee in police custody in Odisha, with Rahul Gandhi alleging that crimes against women have spiralled out of control under the saffron party's rule.
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the incident, alleging that wherever the party is in power, it is working on the policy to turn police from "protectors to predators".
She questioned the "silence" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the women MPs of the ruling BJP on the issue.
Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Friday said the biggest test of democracy is that the ruler tolerates even the strongest opinion against him, and it leads to introspection. Writers and intellectuals should express themselves fearlessly, the senior BJP leader said at a book release function at MIT World Peace University here.
National Conference (NC) vice president Omar Abdullah on Friday said the BJP wants a hung assembly in Jammu and Kashmir so that the governor's rule continues in the Union Territory, but asserted the people will not allow the "conspiracy" to succeed.
"The BJP is trying to have a hung assembly here so that the governor rule remains. Their endeavour is there should not be a clear result so that they tell the Supreme Court that they conducted the elections, but if no one got the mandate, what is their fault?" he told reporters in Budgam district when asked if he had apprehensions of a hung assembly after the polls.
The swearing-in ceremony of AAP leader Atishi as Delhi chief minister and her council of ministers will be held at Raj Niwas on Saturday afternoon, officials said.
Officials at the lieutenant governor's office said President Droupadi Murmu has appointed Atishi as chief minister of Delhi from the date of her being sworn in and has also accepted Arvind Kejriwal's resignation.
The President also cleared the appointment of five ministers and the oath-taking ceremony will take place at 4.30 pm at Raj Niwas, they said.
According to an AAP leader, the ceremony is likely to be a low-key affair as the mood in the party is not upbeat because of Kejriwal's resignation and also because of the delay in approvals, leaving little time for preparations.