India remains committed to elevating ties with UK: PM Modi after meeting British foreign secretary

"Remain committed to elevating the ties. Welcome the bilateral Technology Security Initiative and the desire to conclude a mutually beneficial FTA," he said.

Lammy and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held wide-ranging talks this evening focusing on the entire gamut of ties.

As he embarked on the high-profile trip, Lammy described the negotiations for the trade deal as the floor and not the ceiling of the ambitions to unlock shared potential and deliver growth.