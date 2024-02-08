JOIN US
india

India scraps Free Movement Regime with Myanmar

This comes after India decided to fence the entire 1,643-km-long India-Myanmar border on Tuesday.
Last Updated 08 February 2024, 07:13 IST

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Thursday announced that it has decided to scrap Free Movement Regime with Myanmar following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "resolve to secure" India's borders.

In a post on platform X (formerly known as Twitter), Union Home Minster Amit Shah said that this step has been taken to ensure the "internal security of the country and to maintain the demographic structure of India’s North Eastern States bordering Myanmar."

This comes after India decided to fence the entire 1,643-km-long India-Myanmar border on Tuesday.

More to follow....

(Published 08 February 2024, 07:13 IST)
