India scraps Free Movement Regime with Myanmar

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Thursday announced that it has decided to scrap Free Movement Regime with Myanmar following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "resolve to secure" India's borders.
In a post on platform X (formerly known as Twitter), Union Home Minster Amit Shah said that this step has been taken to ensure the "internal security of the country and to maintain the demographic structure of India’s North Eastern States bordering Myanmar."
This comes after India decided to fence the entire 1,643-km-long India-Myanmar border on Tuesday.
More to follow....