India seeks extradition of 26/11 mastermind Hafiz Saeed

New Delhi: Even as a political party backed by him is set to contest for all seats in the February 8 general elections in Pakistan, New Delhi has of late asked Islamabad to extradite 26/11 mastermind Hafiz Saeed to stand trial in India.

Saeed, the founder of the Lashkar-e-Tayyiba, was the mastermind of the November 26-28, 2008, carnage in Mumbai. Though New Delhi has not been successful in its earlier attempts to bring him to justice for orchestrating the terrorist attacks in India, it has once again asked Islamabad to extradite the 75-year-old, currently incarcerated in a jail in Pakistan.

New Delhi, according to the sources, forwarded the request for his extradition from India’s law-enforcement agencies to the Government of Pakistan through diplomatic channels.