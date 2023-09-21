India should remove provisions of jail term for labelling offences: EAC-PM working paper

EAC-PM in the paper titled 'Reforming the Legal Metrology Regime' said in case the country decides to retain the provisions on imprisonment, it should only be for extreme cases and repeat offences, in a way that consumer rights are adequately protected.

"Our analysis of other countries suggests that India should opt for a system of graded fines (for up to fourth offence, as suggested by some state governments) and remove provisions for imprisonment," the EAC-PM said.