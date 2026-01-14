Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Iran unrest | MEA issues advisory to Indians to leave country, stay in touch with embassy as protests rage on

The protests began late last month in Tehran after Iranian currency rial plunged to record lows.
Last Updated : 14 January 2026, 11:38 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 14 January 2026, 11:38 IST
India NewsIran

Follow us on :

Follow Us