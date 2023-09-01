I.N.D.I.A to 'act fast' amid early poll indications

Sources said the surprise announcement of a Special Session appeared to stump the leaders but most of them felt that the plan was to hold the Lok Sabha election earlier than scheduled. Senior leaders like Nitish Kumar and Arvind Kejriwal highlighted that they should be prepared to face early elections. ‘Act fast’ was the formula suggested by leaders like Mamata and Nitish.

Kejriwal argued in the meeting that they should finalise the seat-sharing arrangements by September 30 while West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee forcefully demanded that the Opposition bloc prepare their manifesto and release it on Gandhi Jayanti at Raj Ghat. There was no final decision on this but the public issues panel is likely to firm up the agenda for the bloc.

The issue of seat sharing was raised by Samajwadi Party's Ramgopal Yadav who said it is important in the context of Uttar Pradesh. He said that the BJP may not be a big force in the south but they need to move with alacrity in UP and clinch the seat-sharing deal, in a subtle message to Congress.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin referred to the need for a common programme while emphasising that the bloc should choose CAG reports against the Modi government as one of the campaign points.

A senior Opposition leader told DH that there was a "sense of urgency" among the leaders. He said seat sharing and similar exercises will progress only after committees are formed. Sources said the summoning of Parliament led to some "wild guesses", as the government was "unprecedented".