<p>New Delhi: India is hosting the 28th Commonwealth Speakers and Presiding Officers Conference after 16 years with presiding officers of 42 countries already confirming their presence, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said on Monday. </p><p>Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil the two-day conference which will take place in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha chambers of the Samvidhan Sadan.</p><p>Birla said that in all, 62 presiding officers and Speakers are scheduled to attend, and will mark the highest attendance in the Conference, which was hosted by India in 2010 last. </p><p>“When the Speakers meet, innovations take place, new developments emerge, and the focus is not just on voting, but also on ensuring that the public remains connected to Parliament even after the voting process. For us, the key focus will be how India represents its 1.4 billion people,” Birla said. </p>.'Membership could be taken away': Om Birla does not rule out 'exemplary punishment' on vaping in Lok Sabha.<p>The meetings will be held on January 15 and 16, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the conference. The Chairperson of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Dr Tulia Akson and the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) Chairperson Dr Christopher Kalika will also be present. The Conference will be carried out with the help of CPA. </p><p>Among the attending countries are Australia, Canada and the United Kingdom, while Pakistan and Bangladesh will not attend. “Some countries have skipped due to circumstances; for instance, Uganda will have their Budget Session during this time … As for Bangladesh, they do not have a Parliament at the moment, and so, no presiding officer,” Birla said. </p><p>For this year’s conference, the key topics of discussions will be the use of Artificial Intelligence and other technology and the future of Parliamentary democracy. </p><p>Birla added that a web-based event management system, a mobile application system and a call centre will be available for attendees to facilitate participation. A tour to Jaipur has also been organised for the participants after the conference, he added. </p><p>A meeting of the Standing Committee of the CSPOC, which governs its activities, will be held at the Red Fort on January 14, with Birla chairing the meeting. A light and sound programme has been arranged for the members, after which Birla will host a dinner for them. </p>