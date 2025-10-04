Menu
India, UK quantum computing tie-up in focus ahead of UK PM’s Mumbai visit

The India-UK TSI, signed last year, is scheduled to be at the top of the agenda when Starmer joins Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Global Fintech Fest (GFF) 2025, starting in Mumbai on Tuesday.
