India unlikely to commit on fossil fuel and methane cut at COP-28 summit

New Delhi: India is unlikely to stand with rich nations on the reduction of fossil fuel use for its energy security and won’t make any commitment to cutting down on methane production to protect the farmers and livestock, sources said here on the eve of the UN Climate Summit in Dubai that will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Union Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav on Wednesday said the prime minister would be in Dubai from November 30 to December 1 to attend the World Climate Action Summit – a key side event for COP28 that will continue till December 12.

The principles of “climate justice” and “equity” are likely to be the cornerstones for Indian negotiations at the UN Climate Summit, which will carry out a global stocktaking exercise on emission reduction undertaken by the nations since the Paris Agreement of 2015, even as multiple UN and scientific reports show too little has been achieved so far.