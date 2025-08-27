India, US set to seal $1 billion Tejas jet engine deal amid tariff tensions

<p>New Delhi: Amid ongoing tariff tensions, India is likely to sign a mega defence deal with the US to buy 113 additional F-404 engines from General Electric for 97 Tejas LCA jets, which the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited will manufacture.</p><p>The deal worth around $1 billion is likely to be inked by September, according to an <em>ANI</em> report that quoted unnamed defence officials.</p><p>A week ago, the Cabinet Committee on Security approved the purchase of 97 additional Tejas LCA Mk-1A from HAL at a cost of Rs 62,000 crore to boost the Indian Air Force’s depleting squadron strength. </p><p>Indian officials said the new deal would help HAL complete the delivery of 180 Tejas LCA Mk-1A in time.</p><p>Due to a long delay in GE’s supply of F-404, the Bengaluru-based aviation major is yet to supply the homegrown fighter jets to the Indian Air Force.</p>.India, US hold 2+2 Intersessional Dialogue amid tariff tensions.<p>HAL plans to meet its production targets, with the first batch of 83 aircraft slated for delivery by 2029-30, and the subsequent 97 by 2033-34, provided GE fulfils its promise of supplying two engines per month.</p><p>HAL is also parallelly negotiating with GE to buy 200 more powerful GE-414 engines for the advanced versions of Tejas LCA and the indigenous fifth-generation advanced medium combat aircraft. </p><p>Sources said the ongoing discussions involving HAL, Defence Ministry and US officials might conclude in a few months.</p><p>The indigenous fighter aircraft programme, backed by the Defence Ministry and Air Headquarters, will promote indigenisation and also give a leg-up to small and medium enterprises engaged in defence business.</p><p>Indian and US officials on Tuesday held a 2+2 discussion on defence and military cooperation. The two countries are working on a new 10-year framework for India-US major defence partnership.</p>