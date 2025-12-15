Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

India-US Trade Talks: 'We are very close on framework deal with US,' says Commerce Secretary

Asked whether more formal rounds would be held on the BTA, he said talks in the final stage normally do not require such rounds.
Last Updated : 15 December 2025, 11:40 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 December 2025, 11:40 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsUSAbilateral trade

Follow us on :

Follow Us