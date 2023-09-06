Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

'India versus Bharat' debate orchestrated by BJP to divert attention from pressing issues: TMC's Abhishek

The debate started after Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan shared on X, formerly Twitter, a G20 dinner invite in which Droupadi Murmu was described as 'President of Bharat'.
Last Updated 06 September 2023, 14:32 IST

Follow Us

Senior Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee on Wednesday alleged that the 'India versus Bharat' debate has been orchestrated by the BJP to divert attention from pressing issues such as price rise, communal tensions, border disputes and unemployment.

The debate started after Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan shared on X, formerly Twitter, a G20 dinner invite in which Droupadi Murmu was described as 'President of Bharat'.

"INDIA vs BHARAT is just a distraction orchestrated by the BJP. Let's cut to the chase and hold the govt accountable for skyrocketing prices, rampant inflation, communal tensions, unemployment, border disputes and their empty rhetoric of Double Engine and Nationalism. #StayFocused," Banerjee, the TMC national general secretary, tweeted.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday questioned the need to "suddenly use only Bharat" while referring to India in official communiques.

Alluding to the controversy over the G20 dinner invite, she said the world knows the country as India.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 06 September 2023, 14:32 IST)
BJPIndian PoliticsTMCAbhishek BanerjeeBharat

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT