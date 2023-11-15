India watching outcome of Biden-Xi summit very closely: USISPF CEO Aghi

“I think the summit is important both from President Biden’s perspective and also President Xi's perspective. China is struggling with its economy. There are issues in the growth story, unemployment. And the US is going into an election, and it already has two wars going on, one in the Middle East and one in Ukraine. So, it needs a China which is stable, it needs a China, which is collaborative and cooperative. Will that happen? We don't know, but I think it's important that communication starts between the two countries,” Aghi said.