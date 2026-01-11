Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homefeaturesbooks

'Courtesans Don't Read Newspapers' book review: Tales that hold a mirror to social rot

This is a satirical examination of hypocrisy and power that reveals uneasy truths hidden beneath India's everyday realities, writes Chittajit Mitra
Last Updated : 10 January 2026, 23:22 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 January 2026, 23:22 IST
BooksSpecialsFeaturesBook review

Follow us on :

Follow Us