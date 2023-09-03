India will be developed nation by 2047, its economic growth ‘natural by-product’ of 9 years of stability: PM Modi

These reforms, related to the economy, education, financial sector, banks, digitalisation, welfare, inclusion and social sector, have laid a strong foundation, and “growth is a natural by-product,” he said.

The rapid and sustained progress made by India has evoked interest across the world and many countries have been “watching our growth story very closely.”

"They are convinced that this progress is not an accident but is happening as a result of a clear, action-oriented roadmap of 'Reform, Perform, Transform'," he said.

"For a long time, India was perceived as a nation of over one billion hungry stomachs. But now, India is being seen as a nation of over one billion aspirational minds, more than two billion skilled hands, and hundreds of millions of young people," he said.